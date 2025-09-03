PPP/C secures majority votes in District Three

According to the declared results from the Guyana Elections Commission, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has secured a meaningful victory in District Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara).

The party received 48,055 votes, well ahead of newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which earned 12,969 votes, and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) with 8,992 votes.

Voters making their way to the Polling Station to cast their ballot on Monday September 1

Out of a total of 116,876 registered voters, 70,998 valid ballots were cast. There were 311 spoiled ballots, 17 destroyed ballots, and 563 rejected ballots, which included ballots without an official mark, unmarked or unclear ballots, and ballots marked for multiple parties.

However, comparing the 2025 results to those of 2020, the PPP/C improved its tally by a small margin.