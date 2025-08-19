PPP/C unveils plans to bolster treated water access countrywide

The PPP/C government has unveiled plans to provide advanced access to treated water across the country.

Over the next five years, the PPP/C government will:

Ensure water remains affordable

Continue to modernise and upgrade water infrastructure

Construct new surface water treatment plants, including at Hope along the East Coast and East Bank corridors

Continue to invest in hinterland communities

Work to further reduce water loss and improve efficiency

These plans were unveiled in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto to benefit every Guyanese citizen within the next five years.

In five years, the PPP/C administration spent billions of dollars to construct and upgrade water treatment plants and drill new wells to increase treated water access to residents from the coastal and hinterland regions.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal sampling water from a new water supply system

Small treatment plants were upgraded and built, while transmission lines were installed countrywide.

Treatment plants have been commissioned in Wales, Caledonia, Onderneeming, and Parika, supplying thousands of residents with access to clean and safe water.

These efforts have resulted in water being accessible to 98.3 per cent of the country’s population.

The government also reduced water tariffs, removed VAT on water consumption and reinstated subsidies for pensioners.