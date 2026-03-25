Pres Ali calls on citizens to rise above self-interest and embrace a spirit of service

The rhythmic sound of bhajans echoed through the night air on Tuesday as Hindu devotees made their way to the Satya Jyoti Vishnu Mandir in Canal # 2 to celebrate the sacred festival of Chaitra Navratri.

Before the programme began, the streets leading to the mandir were alive with worshippers gathering in quiet, prayerful anticipation. Women in vibrant saris and ghararas and men in traditional dhotis filled the scene with colour and grace, infusing the spiritual gathering with a sense of joy and devotion.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Satya Jyoti Vishnu Mandir in Canal # 2

Among the devotees was President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He joined the congregation in observing the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, an aspect of the divine feminine power worshipped during Navaratri.

Navaratri is observed over nine sacred nights, during which devotees fast, pray and reflect as they seek spiritual purification and inner transformation.

Addressing the gathering, President Ali praised the mandir for its longstanding contribution to community development and national service.

“The mandir has produced significant community leaders, persons who have gone on to serve our country selflessly and, more importantly, serve humanity,” the president told the congregation.

He said it was both a blessing and an honour to join the faithful during the sacred period of Navratri, describing it as a time for reflection, spiritual connection and personal renewal.

“This season is one of reflection and internal purification, one in which we seek transformation and deeper inspiration,” he said.

President Ali interacting with worshippers at the Satya Joyti Vishnu Mandir in Canal # 2

The president pointed out that Navratri is a form of spiritual cleaning aimed at removing jealousy, pride and hatred, qualities that prevent people from connecting with their inner light.

Through fasting, devotion and prayer, devotees are reminded to seek inner peace and balance in their lives, while strengthening their connection to community and humanity.

President Ali also used the opportunity to highlight the blessings and opportunities available to citizens in Guyana today.

He noted that the country’s development, from new roads and bridges to expanded opportunities for home ownership, employment, education and improved healthcare, should be recognised as blessings that must be appreciated.

“The very fact that we are alive, the opportunities for our young people to own homes, to have jobs, to access education and improved healthcare, these are blessings that we must never take for granted,” he said.

The president emphasised that spiritual reflection should inspire citizens to think beyond individual interests and focus on the well-being of their communities and the nation as a whole.

“Community, country and humanity are much larger than each of us,” he reminded the gathering.

He also expressed gratitude to the mandir’s leadership and congregation for their continued support and contributions to national development.

As the sacred chants and prayers continued into the evening, the president extended his best wishes to the devotees observing the festival.