Pres. Ali promises modern waterfront market for New Amsterdam

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced plans to replace the town’s decades-old market structure with a modern facility, giving vendors and shoppers a cleaner, more vibrant space.

Speaking to thousands of residents of New Amsterdam and surrounding areas at a public meeting on Monday evening, the president announced to a roar of approving applause:

“We are going to develop your market.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses thousands of residents at a public meeting in New Amsterdam on Monday evening

The president further disclosed that the existing market will be dismantled to make way for the new facility.

Residents of New Amsterdam and nearby communities in Region Six were reassured of a suite of development projects over the next five years under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

“You will have more with this government. You don’t walk away from more to empty promises, lies and deceit. You stand up with what you have. Do not betray those who invested in you. You can never betray those who invest and believe in you. You invest back in them, you support them, you lift them up because we invested in you,” President Ali emphasised.

Outlining a vision for a bright and sustainable future for every family in New Amsterdam, the president said his government plans to invest in essential infrastructure, including concrete drains, proper garbage disposal, treated water systems, community roads, recreational facilities, and other developmental projects aimed at improving living standards.

The large gathering at the PPP/C public meeting in New Amsterdam on Monday

He pointed out that all families want to live an affordable lifestyle, which means having the chance to own homes and cars, emphasising that the PPP/C government will make these dreams a reality.

“This is a time to choose unity. This is a time to choose commitment. This is a time to choose selfless service,” he told the residents.

President Ali pledged that his administration will continue to invest in education, enhance infrastructure, reduce taxes, and increase disposable income.

He also pledged that the income base for all residents will be expanded through the part-time job programme, which would enable individuals to transition from part-time to full-time employment.

“I am telling you what is ahead of you and what is ahead of you is a beautiful future, but that future must be embraced by all of you. It is a time for New Amsterdam to embrace this bold PPP/C future voting overwhelmingly for the People’s Progressive Party Civic,” the president said.