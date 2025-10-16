Pres Ali swears in Dr Bulkan as CCJ judge

– Third Guyanese to be appointed to CCJ

Guyanese legal luminary Dr Christopher Arif Bulkan was on Thursday sworn in as a judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), becoming the third Guyanese to serve on the regional court’s bench.

Dr Bulkan took the oath of office before President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a formal ceremony at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive in Georgetown. The event was attended by CCJ President Justice Winston Anderson, members of the judiciary, the Guyana Bar Association, and senior government officials.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers an address at Dr Bulkan’s swearing-in ceremony

The head of state extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr Bulkan and lauded his elevation as a moment of national pride and regional celebration.

“Justice Bulkan’s distinguished career is a model of public service. He has served his country in multiple capacities, as a magistrate, appellate judge, scholar, and teacher, advancing the study of constitutional law and public life,” the president said.

Dr Christopher Arif Bulkan, the newest CCJ judge

During brief remarks on his new appointment, Dr Bulkan pledged to perform his duties “with competence, efficiency, and unwavering integrity.”

He also cautioned against the misuse of authority in the pursuit of justice, emphasising that “privilege and power have never guaranteed success at the CCJ, and that should mean a great deal to the people of this region.”

Dr Bulkan was selected by the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission in August to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Winston Anderson to the presidency of the court in July 2025.

An accomplished jurist, Justice Bulkan holds degrees from the University of the West Indies, University College London, and York University, Canada.

His extensive legal career spans over three decades. It includes service as Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions and magistrate and appellate judge in both Guyana and Belize, as well as lecturer at the University of the West Indies.

He also served as vice chairperson of the UN Human Rights Committee and is currently a member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

President Ali used the occasion to reaffirm Guyana’s deep commitment to the CCJ, describing it as one of the region’s greatest achievements and a powerful symbol of Caribbean unity, independence, and pride.

“The CCJ is not an abstraction but a vibrant Caribbean institution, sustained by creativity, intellect, and inspired by Caribbean pride,” the president asserted. “It is more than a court; it is a declaration of confidence in ourselves. It symbolises the maturity of our independence and our capacity to administer justice according to our own laws, in our own voice, and through our own truths.”

He reflected on the CCJ’s evolution from an idea first proposed by regional leaders in 1970 to its establishment in 2001 and inauguration in 2005, describing it as a “monument to reason, collaboration, and self-determination.”

President Ali said Guyana is proud to have been among the earliest states to adopt the CCJ as its final appellate court and remains committed to safeguarding its integrity and independence.

