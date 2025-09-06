President Ali affirms elections were ‘free and fair’; Opposition “playing games with the people”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has slammed the A Partnership for National Unity and the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) opposition parties for their irresponsible attempts to undermine the will of the people, following their refusal to accept the 2025 general and regional election results.

Despite losing by a large margin at both the ballot and recount processes, Aubrey Norton and WIN’s Azruddin Mohamed rejected the results. Instead, they demanded additional recounts in electoral district four, which concluded today.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Additionally, PNC-led APNU has requested a recount of votes in District Five, which is now underway, and has formally requested that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) quash the elections altogether and call fresh polls.

In response, President Ali dismissed the demands as “nonsense” and ridiculous”, reiterating that the results declared by GECOM show they lost the elections.

“The life of this country is important. And the people continue to see who plays with the life of this country, who plays with the life of the citizens, who don’t care anything about the citizens and the development of this country,” President Ali said while paying a visit to the GECOM Headquarters on Friday.

He stressed that the PPP/C’s victory is rooted in five years of service and hard work, compared to the combined opposition, which is now engaging in a “cycle” of disruption.

President Ali said too that the PPP/C is committed to keeping the country “intact” and “safe” for a favourable investment climate, slamming the opposition’s actions as “playing games with [the] country’s life…the people’s life…[and]…the electoral process.

A reporter asked the head of state if he observed any irregularities in the process, to which he firmly stated, ” All of the electoral observation bodies said elections were free and fair. So what is the issue?

He also called out certain elements of the media for their attempts to create a narrative of irregularities in the elections.

It is worth noting that several local and international bodies, including the European Union (EU), Carter Centre, Organisation of American States (OAS) and the CARICOM Election Observer Mission (CEOM), among others, observed the 2025 elections and have deemed them to be “credible”, “free” and “fair”.