President Ali and PM Modi to deliver statements

Dear members of the Media,

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, will deliver statements following bilateral engagements.

DATE: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

TIME: 10:45 hrs

VENUE: Baridi Benab, State House (Carmichael Street entrance)

You are invited to cover the above event.

You are requested to set up your equipment and be seated by 10:15 hrs. Persons arriving after this time will not be allowed to enter.

Additionally, please note that only journalists with the requisite accreditation for the State Visit of the Honourable Prime Minister Modi will be processed and allowed entrance into State House.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

