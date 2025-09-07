President Ali announces 200 training spaces to be availabe across four regions in six weeks

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that 200 training spaces will be opened for medical and engineering students across Regions Two, Three, Six, and Nine within the next six weeks to decentralise tertiary education.

This will also expand access to high-demand technical fields.

The initiative is part of the administration’s broader commitment to providing free and accessible education at every level, ensuring that no citizen is left behind due to geography or financial constraints.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the inauguration ceremony held at State House on Sunday

“We will ensure that persons can access the skills they need in medicine and engineering without having to leave their homes or regions,” the president declared during his swearing-in speech at State House on Sunday.

These training opportunities will be facilitated through partnerships with the University of Guyana’s Faculty of Engineering and College of Medicine, with programmes tailored to meet regional and national workforce demands.

The move supports the government’s manpower planning strategy, preparing young Guyanese to lead in emerging and traditional sectors.

The head of state emphasised that these skills are in high demand, particularly as Guyana undergoes rapid transformation in healthcare, infrastructure, energy, and digital innovation.

This initiative forms part of a larger education agenda, which includes:

Free education at all levels

Expansion of technical and vocational training

Investment in smart classrooms and digital learning tools

Establishment of Guyana’s first national law school