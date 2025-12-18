President Ali announces one-month tax-free bonus for joint services

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced a one-month, tax-free bonus for members of the Disciplined Services, reaffirming the government’s commitment to their welfare and professional development.

Addressing the Guyana Defence Force’s Christmas Luncheon at Base Camp Stephenson, the Commander-in-Chief said that the bonus will place an additional $2.1 billion in disposable income into the hands of more than 13,000 members of the disciplined services.

“Over the past five years, we have not only restored the one-month tax-free bonus to the disciplined services, but we have increased salaries, adjusted scales upward, accelerated promotions, improved working conditions and expanded training opportunities,” President Ali said.

He noted that more than $6 billion has already been placed in the hands of the disciplined services through the bonus initiative, which was restored in 2020 and expanded in 2023 to include civilian employees of the GDF.

The President also underscored the Government’s focus on preparing soldiers for life beyond active service, revealing that thousands across the joint services are currently benefiting from the GOAL (Guyana Online Academy of Learning) Scholarship Programme. He instructed the Chief of Defence Staff to ensure that every soldier is registered on the Guyana Digital School, with a minimum requirement to pursue Mathematics and English.

“We are preparing you to live a life of honour and dignity long after you retire. As you serve today, you must also be able to enjoy the enormous benefits of this economy tomorrow, because you deserve it,” the President said.

President Ali described the annual Christmas Luncheon as a cherished tradition that transforms the base into “a festival of fellowship,” highlighting the symbolic practice of senior officers, along with the Commander-in-Chief, serving a meal to junior ranks.

“That simple but deeply symbolic observance speaks powerfully to who we are as a defence force. Authority is expressed through service and leadership is demonstrated through humility,” he said, stressing that rank exists to ensure discipline and effectiveness, not superiority.

“Every rank has its role. Every role has its value. Every contribution matters.”

Commending the Force’s performance over the past year, the President lauded the GDF for protecting Guyana’s borders, safeguarding territorial integrity and upholding national sovereignty, even amid growing regional and global uncertainty.

“The uniform you wear is more than a symbol of authority. It is a pledge to the people of Guyana that their safety, their freedom and their national patrimony will be defended. That pledge is being honoured,” he affirmed.

President Ali reiterated Guyana’s commitment to strengthening defence capability, maintaining a professional and well-prepared force, and deepening partnerships through defence cooperation and diplomacy to promote regional stability and combat transnational crime.