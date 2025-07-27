President Ali announces plan for dialysis center, new ferry, four-lane road in Region Two

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration will develop a dialysis centre in Region Two, which will bring significant relief to patients on the Essequibo coast.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a public rally at the Market Square at Anna Regina, the president outlined a forward-looking five-year progressive vision for Region Two once the PPP/C is re-elected to government.

According to the head of state, a vote for the PPP/C means a vote for a dialysis centre, a crucial facility that helps persons living with kidney disease to live a quality of life.

Currently, the government, through the Ministry of Health, provides financial support to citizens requiring dialysis treatment. This support includes an annual cash grant of GY$600,000 to each patient.

President Ali speaking to the crowd in Anna Regina

President Ali went on to announce, “You’re voting for your own four-lane [concrete] road,” and a new port facility that will be established at Charity.

This facility, he said, will be equipped with cold storage facilities, allowing farmers to store their produce safely before it can be transported to markets in the wider Caribbean region.

The government will also co-invest with farmers in the coconut and coffee industries to ensure they earn better incomes to sustain their families and livelihoods.

Additionally, the government has signed a contract for a new ferry to begin serving the Parika to Supenaam route, bringing significant relief to Region Two residents.

“When you vote on September 1st, you’re voting to protect the sovereign and territorial integrity of our country,” President Ali proclaimed to a loud and approving round of applause.