President Ali calls for open dialogue on growing U.S. naval presence in the Caribbean

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has urged regional leaders to approach the growing presence of U.S. naval assets in the Caribbean with “eyes wide open,” emphasising the need for mature and open discussions on security matters affecting the region.

President Ali being interviewed by Journalist Kiana Wilburg

Speaking during an interview with journalist Kiana Wilburg, President Ali said that while some Caribbean leaders may view the U.S. military buildup positively, Guyana recognises that the situation requires careful examination.

“The zone of peace is not only about threats to borders. It’s also about threats that we are now seeing,” he said, noting concerns such as drug trafficking, illegal migration, and the use of international waterways for transhipment.

The president stressed that Guyana has consistently promoted the region as a zone of peace and has responded to threats with diplomacy and truth rather than hostility.

“Every single day, the Venezuelan government attacks me personally, attacks this country. They say the worst things about us. But we have never responded in a hostile way. We responded with facts and truth,” he said, underscoring the nation’s commitment to measured and principled diplomacy.

President Ali emphasised the importance of intelligence sharing and collaborative discussions among regional partners to understand the implications of military movements fully.

“What is needed is a meeting of minds, a meeting to share intelligence and to share information, so a fuller understanding of what is at stake here for all of us,” he said.

Through open dialogue, transparency, and regional cooperation, President Ali stated that Caribbean nations can collectively safeguard peace and stability while addressing emerging security challenges.