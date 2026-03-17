President Ali calls on communities to protect students from rising gang activity in schools

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has raised concerns over the growing presence of gangs in secondary schools across the Caribbean, warning that the trend poses a serious threat to the future security of the region.

Speaking at the opening of the Senior Officers’ Conference 2026 of the Guyana Prison Service at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday, the head of state emphasised the need for an urgent, coordinated response to what he described as a ‘pandemic of gangs’ within the school system.

He emphasised that confronting the issue requires greater involvement from schools, families, religious bodies and community leaders to identify and support at-risk youths before they are drawn into criminal activity.

“We have to get into those schools. We have to get into those communities. We have to get into those homes,” he stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the Senior Officers’ Conference 2026 of the Guyana Prison Service

The president explained that the government’s broader approach to crime prevention focuses on addressing the root causes that lead individuals down the wrong path.

These include, he said, broken homes, trauma, poverty, lack of positive role models and exposure to negative influences.

President Ali also highlighted the importance of community networks in identifying vulnerable households and supporting at-risk children.

He said civil society, religious institutions, and professionals living in communities must work together to guide young people toward positive opportunities.

“If we can bring the religious community and civil society as part of this movement and identify at-risk homes in a community, we will be able to address these challenges at the root cause,” he noted.

The President argued that crime prevention must begin long before individuals encounter the justice system.

He pointed out that interventions at the school and community levels are critical to building a safer society and steering young people away from the path of incarceration.

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