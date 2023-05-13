President Ali commissions $45M pump at Tucberg, New Amsterdam

Residents of Tucberg, New Amsterdam, Berbice will now benefit from improved drainage with the commissioning of a $45 million pump on Friday.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, disclosed that a new pump will also be placed at Pitt Street, another area affected by flooding.

This was one of a host of immediate interventions made during the head of state’s walkabout in the region.

During an impromptu visit to Canefield Settlement, President Ali noted that in addition to the large-scale projects that are being implemented in the region, government is also dedicated to fostering development at the community level.

“One of the important things that we have been doing as a government is listening to people, listening to their concerns, and ensuring that we put measures in place through which we can work on your ideas and your concerns,” he said.

A number of other interventions are slated for the area, many related to drainage, recreation, and infrastructure.

“In every single community, you are seeing the changes. Communities are changing, homes are changing, streets are changing, and people are wanting to come back home to rebuild and live,” the head of state noted.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, noted that the new pump will help to alleviate the flooding issue affecting the surrounding communities.

Region Six is currently undergoing a transformation intended to boost economic activities there. Several major projects include the construction of the $3.7 billion stadium and multipurpose facility at Palmyra, the New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek, Corentyne four-lane highway expansion, two new level-five hospitals, and modernisation of the drainage and irrigation system.

President Ali was also accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth and Regional Officials, during his visit to the region.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

