President Ali commissions new $940.7M Christ Church Secondary

Two years after it was destroyed by fire, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned a brand-new million-dollar Christ Church Secondary School (CCSS) on its original site at Middle and Camp streets.

Built at a total cost of $940.7 million, the new secondary will serve more than 500 students. It comes equipped with 20 classrooms, eight modern laboratories that include science, IT, and industrial tech, as well as a library and a large auditorium with male and female change rooms.

It also features accessible male and female washrooms on each floor, staff rooms with lunch and shower facilities, a sick bay, storage rooms, and a canteen to support both learning and comfort. The new school is fully furnished and built with fire safety in mind. Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and special materials have been installed throughout the building.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the commissioning ceremony on Thursday

At the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, the president reminisced about the tragic destruction of the old school when it was deliberately set on fire. This act, he said, not only destroyed decades of memories but also disrupted the academic journey of its students.

And “today, with hearts full of pride and eyes lifted toward promise, we declare without hesitation and without apology, Christ Church is back and back in business, the business of education, empowerment and enlightenment,” he declared to a loud round of applause.

Touching on the significance of secondary education, the president highlighted that 250 million school-age children globally are out of school, with 14 per cent of lower-secondary and 30 per cent of upper-secondary youth missing out on an education.

These statistics represent lost futures and wasted potential, and Guyana must rise above this reality. Already, Guyana is making strides, President Ali said, citing his government’s continued investment and promising to deliver universal secondary education by 2026.

“If Guyana is to be taken seriously on the world stage, if we are to be more than a resource-rich nation, then universal secondary education must not just be a goal. It must be a given,” he underscored before stating, “That is why we are making the enormous investments we are making to ensure universal access to secondary education.“

Students of the Christ Church Secondary School at the commissioning ceremony

President Ali said the government is incentivising teacher training by offering additional allowances and career development opportunities through free tertiary education at the University of Guyana (UG) and through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The president also highlighted that 40 new or extended secondary schools are currently under construction or rehabilitation nationwide, with hundreds more being enhanced through improved labs and practical instruction centres.

“This government is not simply building schools. It is fashioning a world-class education system so that you can be the best you can be,” he affirmed.

As the government continues to build a world-class education system, the president said Guyana’s prosperity must also drive regional growth. That’s why the soon-to-be-launched Guyana Digital School will be accessible to children across the Caribbean.

Some of the teachers and parents who attended the event on Thursday

“We want them to be part of it. We want all of the region to rise with us. Christ Church Secondary School is a signal that the dream of the 50s is not dead. It is alive and it is gaining momentum,” he stated.

Recognising challenges that young people are experiencing, especially female teachers, the president committed to a nationwide investment in childcare facilities, ensuring teachers can build their careers without sacrificing family life.

In step with President Ali, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand recalled the public trauma of the 2023 fire. She acknowledged that the journey to rebuild came with challenges, doubt, resistance and hardship, but reiterated that the government delivered, bigger and better.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, addressing the ceremony

Minister Manickchand also assured parents that they can rely on the present government for continued support in providing quality infrastructure, resources and lifelong learning opportunities.

Meanwhile, Headteacher Monett Greene-Pitt expressed pride and gratitude to President Ali and Minister Manickchand for their leadership and commitment in restoring the school. She commended the government’s dedication to ensure that students and teachers get back to their true home in the shortest possible time.

Headteacher Monett Greene-Pitt

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and other dignitaries also attended the commissioning ceremony.

The CCSS was constructed in seven lots by contracting companies: BM Property Investment Inc., Zeco Group of Services Inc., N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Service & Electrical Supplies, Ograsein & Sons General Contracting and Pantheon Construction Inc.