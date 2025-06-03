President Ali commits to upgrading Goed Fortuin fishing area

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has pledged a series of critical upgrades to the Goed Fortuin fishing area on the West Bank Demerara.

This is part of his ongoing commitment to improving working conditions for fisherfolk nationwide.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, President Ali conducted a walk-through of the site and engaged fishermen and workers.

He outlined a clear vision for transforming the area into a more organised and secure space.

Among the immediate interventions promised are the rehabilitation of the non-functional koker, installation of proper lighting to enable safe operations and the construction of walkways, and a wharf for docking and offloading.

Wherever there is a need for dredging that will also be done.

A key element of the transformation is the creation of a designated space for small-scale retail and holding activities. This would allow the vendors and fishers to sell and store goods directly on-site.

It will be complemented by enhanced security and essential utilities to support daily operations.

Work on the site is expected to begin immediately, starting with clearing and site preparation. It will be closely monitored to ensure timely and effective delivery.

President Ali urged the fisherfolk to identify land to do prawns, crab and shrimp production. To support this, the government will finance the construction of processing and cold storage facilities to enhance the value of their produce.

The intervention at Goed Fortuin forms part of a broader national strategy to raise the standard of facilities to support grassroots economic activity, such as fishing.

Similar works are being on the Meadow Bank, Mon Repos/North De Endragt and Three Door Koker landing sites.

“Once the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is in government, the fisherfolk will get help,” President Ali stated.

These announcements were welcomed by fisherfolk and investors alike, who said the president has fulfilled every commitment.

Fisherman for 50 years, Sooknana Tackchand expressed happiness and appreciation for the proposed upgrades.

“We would love to see this here and the wharf that he has decided to build here would benefit the entire fishing industry in the Goed Fortuin area especially. So, we are happy that this would be done,” he expressed.

Rajendra Nandalall shared similar sentiments, expressing his confidence that the president’s commitment will be realised.

“Everything that he promised is going to happen. If its not immediately, it’s going to happen and we are very proud that we have a president that can help us,” the fishing boat operator expressed.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Lionel Wordsworth and other technical staff.

