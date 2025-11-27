President Ali concerned by ‘bold and troubling’ statement from Azruddin Mohamed

– reaffirms full due process in the extradition case

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali expressed concern about recent comments by Azruddin Mohamed on the extradition case involving him and his co-accused, viewing the remarks as showing excessive confidence in the outcome of the judicial process.

Speaking Thursday on the sidelines of the RDC swearing-in ceremony, the president responded to Mohamed’s claim that the extradition matter could take “five years or more.”

“I don’t know why he believes he is in charge of the court,” President Ali said. “Making a definitive statement like this is concerning to me, and I am sure it is concerning to the judiciary.”

President Irfaan Ali addressing the media at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

The president noted that such assertions raise questions about why the accused feels confident enough to speak as though he can predict, or influence, judicial timelines.

“He is making a statement as if he is aware of a system that will deliver to him a certain result. That is concerning for all of us,” he stated.

The head of state reiterated that the case before the local magistracy is not to determine guilt or innocence.

“It is not for the courts of Guyana to try this case,” the President said. “The magistrate only has to determine whether there is enough evidence that constitutes a crime in the United States for the extradition to take place.”

He reminded the media that the U.S. grand jury had already reviewed the evidence and found sufficient grounds for the charges, which triggered the extradition request.

“All the documents relating to the crime committed have been submitted to the court,” he noted. “The grand jury has already determined that there is enough evidence for the extradition.”

President Ali emphasised that his administration is committed to the rule of law and expects due process to be upheld for the Mohameds as the matter proceeds before the courts.

“We believe in due process. They are getting that due process,” he said. “We now await the completion of the proceedings.”