President Ali confers GDF ranks with prestigious medals

The Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) 60th Anniversary Medal Presentation Parade was marked by reverence and pride as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, decorated Officers and Other Ranks with prestigious military medals for their distinguished, faithful and exemplary service to the nation.

A total of 871 special medals were approved; however, the Commander-in-Chief conferred 32 medals at Wednesday’s parade; the remaining recipients will receive theirs at a later date.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, decorates one of the 32 Other Ranks with a medal

Addressing the event at Base Camp Ayangana, President Ali noted that this year’s ceremony holds special significance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the GDF. The president described it as six decades of unwavering commitment to national security and sovereignty.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasised that the awarding ceremony is much more than recognition; he said, “it represents sacrifice, leadership and perseverance.”

President Ali addresses the newly decorated officers of the Guyana Defence Force at Base Camp Ayangana on Wednesday

“Each medal conferred today tells a story, a moment of sacrifice, an act of leadership, a mission fulfilled on the challenge, and a distinguished record of dedicated service,” he said.

GDF ranks were awarded the Military Efficiency Medal, which is awarded to officers and ranks of the regular force who complete 10 years of continuous service without any disciplinary issues. The Border Defence Medal honoured those who protect Guyana’s frontiers, serving with patience, perseverance, and pride.

“The mark of Guyana engraved on that medal is not just a symbol,” he stressed, “It is a promise that our land will always be defended by those who love it most.”

Additionally, five new medals have been introduced under President Ali’s authority to recognise the excellence of officers across diverse operations. These include the Commander-in-Chief’s Special Series of Medals for Search and Rescue Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response, Engineering and Border Operations, Special Operations, and Joint Services Operations.

President Ali greeting one of the recipients at the Medal Presentation Parade

“These new medals affirm that service is not confined to combat,” he said. “They honour those who save lives from floodwaters, who build bridges where isolation once stood, who deliver relief by air and river, and who work shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners in defence of national peace and safety.”

The head of state reminded the nation that the recipients symbolise the nation’s trust and resilience.

In addition to recognising soldiers, the president vowed the government’s unwavering commitment to modernising the GDF, not only in equipment but investments in technology, personal wellbeing, and training.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Head of the Joint Services, members of the diplomatic corps and other high-ranking military officers were also in attendance.