President Ali: “Democracy prevails; this is a victory that excludes no one”

– Vows that “no one will be left behind under the PPP/C”

In a live message late Saturday night, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the formal results of the 2025 elections demonstrate that democracy has triumphed and “the will of the people is sovereign”.

The head of state delivered a message to the nation shortly after the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) formally declared the results of the 2025 General and Regional Elections (GRE). The results confirmed that President Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) have secured a second term in office.

Speaking from State House on Main Street, Georgetown, President Ali assured every Guyanese that the victory is not only for his party, but for the entire country.

“This is a victory that does not exclude anyone. Every community counts. Every citizen matters. And every dream deserves a chance to flourish,” he said in his live broadcast.

He reminded the nation that, regardless of their choice to vote for the PPP/C, they are united as citizens of Guyana above all else, and he pledged that under his leadership, no one would ever be overlooked or forgotten.

The head of state also praised the Guyanese people for turning out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote peacefully and for the patience they showed while awaiting the results.

He said the electorate’s patience sends a message to the world that democracy is “alive, robust and vibrant.”

Turning to the PPP/C supporters, the head of state expressed heartfelt gratitude to them for standing by his side throughout the campaign trail, emphasising that their incredible sacrifices of time and energy were instrumental in securing this resounding victory.

He described the landslide victory as a “vindication of our stellar record over the past five years,” emphasising that “Delivery matters. Promises kept are stronger than promises made. Progress speaks louder than propaganda.”

President Ali also praised the disciplined services for the role they played in keeping order and extended his gratitude to polling staff and party agents, whom he described as the “quiet heroes and heroines” for ensuring that every vote was properly cast and counted.

“This is our shared destiny. This is the journey we will walk together, hand in hand. Let us continue the work of building the Guyana we all deserve,” the president affirmed.

The PPP/C scored a majority in eight of the ten electoral districts, including Regions Four and Eight, areas that were traditionally dominated by the PNC-led opposition.

On Sunday, September 7, President Ali will be sworn in as the Ninth Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The ceremony will take place at 10 AM at the State House and will be carried live on multiple platforms.