President Ali discusses modernisation of Guyana’s healthcare with Mount Sinai Health System

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali met with an executive team from the renowned New York base Mount Sinai Health System this afternoon at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

President Ali was joined by Vice President, the Honourable Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony.

Discussions centred on the modernisation of Guyana’s healthcare system.

The visiting delegation included Mount Sinai international President Szabolcs Dorotovics; Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs Richard Amiraian; Executive Vice President Arthur A. Klein, and Manager Amar Dhanraj.

After the meeting, Dr Klein said that healthcare would be key as Guyana continues to develop.

“One of the most sophisticated investments the country needs to make in its people is healthcare and we are here to work with the president in defining a plan in development of more sophisticated healthcare, also healthcare access improvement. What we can do not only in Georgetown but in the rest of the country.”

The Executive VP noted that both parties were enthusiastic about the collaboration.

“I think we all walked away with the President’s enthusiasm with working with us. I think he walked away with our enthusiasm with working with him and we both walked away with the sense that there is a lot of work to do.”

In NY, the hospital network is structured around eight hospital campuses and included more than 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians and 13 ambulatory surgical centres.