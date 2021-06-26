President Ali holds talks with Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo

His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali this afternoon held talks via telephone with the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The two Presidents reaffirmed their strong commitment to the longstanding friendly relations between their two countries and recalled the discussions held during the Ghanaian President’s state visit to Guyana in 2019 when he met with a delegation led by then Opposition Leader and now Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

During their discussions, earlier today, Presidents Ali and Akuffo-Addo committed to advancing and deepening the agenda for cooperation between the two countries, including in the oil and gas sector and on environmental issues, amongst other areas.