President Ali leads meeting with new CDB President

– climate change, energy sector discussed

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, today led discussions with newly elected President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon and a team, at the Office of the President.

(L-R) Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh; His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon

The Head of State was accompanied by Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh.

The President provided an update following the meeting.

“We had the opportunity to outline in great clarity, the vision for Guyana, our macro-plans, and not only our development agenda but importantly, what is it we believe the Bank can do to meet the challenges that face not only Guyana, but the Region.”

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh in talks with the delegation from the Caribbean Development Bank, led by its President, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon

Discussions focused on issues such as climate change, the environment, the energy sector, and the need to be clear on the development priorities of Guyana and the region.

“We also had the opportunity to share our vision for the various sectors, the productive sector, to share our vision in education, to share our vision for the oil and gas sector, and also use the opportunity in advancing future projects that we believe are necessary in moving our country forward,” President Ali said.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He underscored the importance of greater inclusion of the private sector in development plans. Dr. Ali said too that a reform agenda was discussed for the Bank itself and how it can be made more applicable to the development needs of the region.

Meanwhile, Minister Singh said the discussion also focused on the direction of the Bank, for the entire region.

“That discussion can be viewed against the backdrop of Guyana’s role not only as a borrower from the Bank and as a beneficiary of the Bank’s resources, but Guyana’s role also as a shareholder in the Bank.”

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh

The Finance Minister said Dr. Leon proffered a number of excellent ideas about how the Bank can be made “fit for purpose”.

In this regard, Minister Singh said there are good, bankable opportunities for the private sector’s involvement in areas such as healthcare, education, social services, and infrastructure.

He noted that Guyana has taken a leadership role in the regional policy space in a number of areas, such as agriculture, for which President Ali has taken the lead.

(L-R) Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon; His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh

“Without a doubt, we will continue to be an active shareholder in the Bank. And we will continue to advocate as is necessary and as is appropriate for the Bank to position itself as the premiere development institution in the region,” Dr. Singh said.

The CDB President, who took office in May described the discussions as fruitful and constructive.

“I think we had some very good discussions as to how we could sustain the great relationship we have had between Guyana and the CDB. We’ve touched on a number of topics that are of common concern now in the region in terms of its development, and how the Bank can hopefully assist in that particular direction.”

President, Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon

Dr. Leon referred to the two-day visit as a “getting-to-know-where-we-are-in-Guyana” type of visit, with similar ones planned for other partner countries.

“We are going to meet with the Ministry of Finance, obviously as our key interlocutor, possibly with other agencies within the Government… We’d probably take a look at some projects that CDB have facilitated over time, maybe potentially even meet with some private sector individuals, in a more casual manner, not in any formal sense of deep discussions,”he said. The CDB President and his team arrived earlier today at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle.