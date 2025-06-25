President Ali: ‘Let’s stay with progress and not risk it all’

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered a forceful national address on Tuesday, drawing a clear distinction between the steady, long-term development pursued by his government and the “irresponsible, short-sighted” promises floated by the political opposition.

Using the classic fable of the ant and the grasshopper, President Ali warned that Guyana’s future cannot be jeopardised for fleeting gains and reckless promises.

“We have brought you economic growth. We have brought you widespread development. We are building a social safety net – and we are doing so responsibly and stably,” the president said in a live early morning broadcast on his Facebook page.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the nation in an early morning broadcast

Despite losing nearly two years of its five-year term to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ruling PPP/C administration has made significant strides in bringing about transformative changes, from record-breaking infrastructure development and free tertiary education to the largest scholarship programme in the nation’s history.

Over 39,000 Guyanese were awarded scholarships to pursue their Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral qualifications. These scholarships were awarded under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) from 2021-2025. In addition, hundreds of schools have been rehabilitated, extended, or constructed to serve the children of Guyana in underserved communities.

In the healthcare sector, six regional hospitals are being constructed at Anna Regina (Region Two), De Kinderen (Region Three), Enmore (Region Four), Bath (Region Five) and Skeldon in Region Six. The recently commissioned Diamond Regional Hospital is now serving some 40,000 residents on the East Bank Corridor.

According to President Ali, “We’ve created tens of thousands of new jobs. We’ve created tens of thousands of households, surpassing our commitment in the manifesto. We have built thousands of new homes and provided low-income and low-interest loans”.

The president urged Guyanese to “Consider the way we are delivering because it is comprehensive, and if you do not vote for moving forward together as one people on September 1st, you put it all at risk. “

The president also reminded the nation that under the previous APNU+AFC Coalition Government, Guyana endured massive economic shocks from increased taxes to a decline in jobs. The country was left in disrepair, and extractive industries like sugar and mining were completely depleted.

“A viable country is about strong policies, good leadership, consistent leadership, trusted leadership and understanding of what is required to make our country great,” he stated, while referencing Venezuela’s economic decline despite having significant oil resources.

Confident and resolute, the Head of State addressed the national security threat posed by Venezuela’s baseless claim to the Essequibo region, reaffirming Guyana’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and strengthening its strategic alliance with the United States.

President Ali made it clear that safeguarding this vital partnership requires not only deft diplomacy but also serious investments in cutting-edge surveillance technology, intelligence infrastructure, and expanded community policing, all aimed at bolstering national readiness and deterrence.

“We must understand that one of our greatest threats is Venezuela. And to fight this threat, it requires diplomacy. It requires partnership, and one of our greatest partners is [the] United States.

We can’t risk our relationship with the United States. They have already said to us that they have serious…national security concerns about individual and individuals, [and] one such individual believes that he can sacrifice the safety and security of an entire country for his self-interest,” the president emphasised.

Guyanese will head to the polls on September 1, and President Ali framed the choice before the nation, declaring: “We are committed to building a Guyana for all. So, on September 1st, we either risk it all or…keep moving forward with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.”