President Ali off to Brazil for Lula’s inauguration

His Excellency President Irfaan Ali left Guyana today for Brasilia, the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil, to attend the Inauguration Ceremonies of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Vice President-elect Geraldo José Rodrigues Alckmin Filho.

The Inauguration is set to take place later today at the Planalto Palace and Itamaraty Palace, respectively.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, will accompany President Ali on the visit.

