President Ali on two-day outreach to Region Six

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali and several members of his Cabinet are currently on an outreach to Region Six.

The Head of State, who is on a two-day visit to Berbice, started his meetings this morning at the Schepmoed Primary School, which was attended by residents from communities along the East Bank of the Berbice River.

At that engagement, the Head of State addressed several issues affecting the farming communities, including the clearing of land, drainage and irrigation and the paving of the over 25km stretch of road leading to the communities.

He also reprimanded a few Regional officials for not aggressively pursuing their tasks.

Following that meeting, the President met with residents from Rose Hall, where he discussed the re-opening of the town’s Sugar Estate.

He said that the re-start of the Rose Hall Estate, like other estates in Guyana, transcends sugar production since it creates opportunities for residents to take care of their families. The Head of State also applauded the workers for their unwavering support and for the sacrifices they made, assuring them of the viability and sustainability of sugar.

President Ali and his team of Ministers then visited hundreds of youngsters who had travelled from the communities of Whim, Rose Hall and Port Mourant for the meeting at the Port Mourant Community Centre. During this engagement, the President presented bags of sports gear to several clubs, as well as gifted two high-quality lawnmowers to the communities.

During this time, he also announced that on Monday, bids will open for the upgrading of grounds in Region Six.

President Ali also visited the communities of Manchester and Mikuburi (Black Bush Polder), where he interacted with residents.

The Head of State is scheduled to continue the outreach exercise tomorrow.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Honourable Anil Nandlall; Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Housing and Water, the Honourable Collin Croal; Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Juan Edghill; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr and Minister within the Minister of Local Government, the Honourable Anand Persaud are also on the outreach.

