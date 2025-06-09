President Ali opens modern Diamond Regional Hospital

– Over 40,000 East Bank residents to receive quality, efficient and reliable healthcare

Guyana’s health sector has been boosted with the opening of the new Diamond Regional Hospital, a modern, fully equipped facility that will provide comprehensive health care to more than 40,000 residents along the East Bank corridor.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and other Cabinet members, health officials, and residents, declared open the facility on Sunday evening.

Constructed to meet Chinese, British, and American medical standards, the hospital will offer 24/7 emergency care, maternity and neonatal services, surgeries, and outpatient clinics.

The Diamond Regional Hospital was built to meet Chinese, British, and American medical standards

With 75 inpatient beds, three operating theatres, and 24/7 lab and diagnostic services, it is designed to handle both routine and urgent medical needs efficiently. It is equipped with the latest technology including CT scanners, digital X-ray machines, and ultrasound systems, among others.

In his feature address, President Ali said investments like these goes beyond just infrastructure. According to him, this represents an investment into human life, national longevity and public dignity.

“This is an investment that will ensure our women, children, elderly and all alike have a level of treatment that is not based on income [or] status…That is what this investment is doing: [providing] quality, efficient, equitable services. This is an investment in the people of our country,” the president declared.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing audience who gathered on the tarmac of the new Diamond Regional Hospital

The Diamond facility was constructed under a partnership with China’s Sinopharm International. It forms part of a broader $37.2 billion initiative, in which facilities are being developed at Lima (Region Two), De Kinderen (Region Three), Enmore (Region Four), Bath (Region Five) and Skeldon (Region Six). Through these investments, the government seeks to elevate Guyana as a hub for top-tier health services.

And according to the president, all of these facilities are being standardised with matching equipment and capabilities to ensure seamless, high-quality care and easier long-term maintenance. This, he emphasised are more than just buildings but interconnected components of a health ecosystem designed for longevity and consistency.

“We want to ensure that a government invest simultaneously in equivalent care so every Guyanese can have a minimum standard of care. Regardless of which region you’re from –that is what this government is about,” President Ali underscored.

To complement this transformation, the government is making investments to train human resources with the aim of training over 6,000 nurses in the next five years. New nursing schools have been constructed in Regions Two, Six and 10 to achieve this.

Additional investments are being made in electronic health records, AI-assisted diagnostics, and even robotic surgery. With support from global partners, local hospitals are now connected to international imaging and lab services, available 24/7.

President Ali reminded the audience that improved health services was a promise outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2020-2025 manifesto.

Despite facing setbacks due to covid-19, the government embarked on an ambitious plan and to date, more than 400 health facilities have been upgraded, including 26 health centres and existing public hospitals like Lethem’s, which is now attracting patients from Brazil.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony noted that the previous Diamond hospital, which had been in operation for 18 years, could no longer meet the growing demand. Though temporary upgrades were made in 2020, including transforming it into “smart hospital”, the government decided to build an entirely new facility to support the expanding population.

“We’re making sure that people living on the East Bank have access not just to healthcare, but to the best healthcare,” Minister Anthony said.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony delivering the feature address

The Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang; Vice President of China’s Sinopharm International (contracting company) Yan Hailu and the Permanent Secretary (MOH), Malcom Watkins also addressed the ceremony.

Apart from the six new facilities on the coastland, hospitals will be constructed in Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem, all situated in Guyana’s hinterland regions. A Paediatric and Maternal Hospital at Ogle and a modern facility in New Amsterdam are also under development.

Upgrades are ongoing at existing hospitals in Bartica, Linden, and West Demerara, ensuring that both coastland and hinterland populations benefit from improved services. The country’s health sector transformation is ingrained in the PPP/C’s 2020–2025 manifesto, which promised to deliver a world-class, inclusive healthcare system to all Guyanese.

President Ali participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the modern facility

By 2028, the government aims to have 12 new hospitals fully operational, positioning Guyana not only to serve its citizens, but also to attract patients from across the Caribbean.