President Ali outlines bold vision as Parliament opens

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined a bold, forward-looking vision for the new sitting of the 13th Parliament, urging members to adopt a spirit of vigorous debate, innovation, and collaboration to guide Guyana’s development over the next five years.

In an interview on Monday, President Ali described the National Assembly as a pillar of Guyana’s democracy and the driving force behind national transformation.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during an interview on Monday

The President stated that the government’s agenda for the new term is both ambitious and transformative, emphasising sustainable growth, human development, and modernisation.

“Parliament plays an integral role in any democratic society. It is where policies are tested and where the representation of the people is given full meaning”, the President said.

Dr Ali stated that the government’s five-year plan envisions unprecedented expansion of infrastructure, housing, and social programmes, with a clear focus on inclusivity and national prosperity.

He said that his government’s key priorities continue to be improving access to healthcare and education, creating new industries and jobs, expanding water supply, and diversifying the economy to enhance resilience and global competitiveness.

The president highlighted the importance of technology and digitisation in creating a ‘new Guyana’, which he sees as a progressive and globally connected nation. He also stated that the government wants to make the country a leader in food security, energy, climate resilience, and ecotourism.

Dr Ali called on all parliamentarians, regardless of political allegiance, to engage constructively in debates that enrich Guyana’s democracy and bolster the nation’s social fabric. He expressed his hope for a parliament that is creative, innovative, and visionary, and for a government pursuing a bold development path.

“I wish them well. I wish the Parliament every success. I wish to see robust debate, debate that is

based on facts, debate that enriches what we do in Guyana, enriches our democracy”, he said.

The head of state also stated that he will formally address Parliament in due course to outline the government’s development roadmap to 2030.

He explained how his administration plans to improve social equity and sustain stability amid rapid growth driven by the oil and gas sector.

President Ali promised that this new session would herald a dynamic and productive era in Guyana’s governance – one rooted in vision, accountability, and progress for everyone.