President Ali pledges continued support to GDF

Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in the well-being of members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and enhancing the agency’s operating capabilities.

The president’s heartfelt speech resonated with all those present at the Christmas Luncheon at Camp Base Ayanganna, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, on Thursday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali hands over parcels to GDF members

During his address, the president celebrated the significant strides the officers have made in their welfare and living conditions, emphasising that hundreds of service members now own their own homes.

He accredited this major accomplishment to the numerous investments the government has made to support, train and develop members of the joint services.

“Our defence…is built on our own determination, our own selfless action, our own men and women in uniform [and] the investment we make in you,” President Ali noted.

Over the last four years, the government has expended over $115 billion to enhance the infrastructure and proficiency of the GDF,

Additionally, this year, 12,000 GDF service men and women will receive a one-month bonus.

President Ali deemed these investments as a “well-spent cent” and commended the progress the GDF has seen over this term.

The head of state further emphasised that Guyana’s defence strategy will continue to thrive on internal resilience and international partnerships.

Looking ahead, plans to generate a stronger defence force and a more modern and technologically advanced military are being streamlined.

Members of the Guyana Defence Force at the Christmas Luncheon

The president highlighted interest in incorporating newer technologies such as artificial intelligence into the country’s defence strategy.

“Today, we are building a new defence force. A defence force that is focused heavily on the future,” President Ali said.

As these plans take effect, there will be a growing need for increased investments in training officers and enhancing their intellectual capabilities.

Referencing this notion, President Ali said, “We will continue to expose you to greater training, greater opportunity, and importantly, greater technology.”

The Commander in Chief also addressed ongoing territorial disputes and pledged his administration’s willingness to adhere to international law, protecting the sovereignty and national borders of Guyana.

In addition to these technological and territorial advancements, the government will also continue to increase financial investments.

President Ali’s renewed message and his administration’s numerous strides to supporting the GDF are a testament to the government’s dedication to bettering the quality of life for service members and creating a defence force capable of facing all challenges.

