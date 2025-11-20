President Ali presents award to UG valedictorian

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali presented the prestigious President’s Medal to Daniel Persaud, the 2024/2025 valedictorian of the University of Guyana (UG).

The presentation was done in the Credential Room at the State House, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali presents the President’s Award to UG’s 2024/2025 Valedictorian

Persaud, 33 years old, completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at the Turkeyen Campus with a flawless 4.0 GPA.

The president applauded his hard work and dedication, congratulating him for achieving this milestone.

The convocation marks the university’s largest graduating class in its 62-year history, with nearly 3,600 students set to receive degrees and diplomas at the Turkeyen Campus (November 20-22) and the Berbice Campus at Tain (December 6).

Accompanying Daniel Persaud at the medal presentation were UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr Paloma Mohamed‑Martin, Deputy Registrar, Dr Juneann Garnette, and the Director of Communications, Jainarine Deonauth.

In the coming days, the six ceremonies will be blended, with the majority of graduands attending in person and the remainder participating virtually according to their preference.

Ceremonies for the Turkeyen Campus will be held at the Ameena and Sattaur Gafoor Multipurpose Auditorium. Also, the ceremony for the UGBC graduands will take place on the University Lawns, Berbice Campus, Tain Settlement.

The IDCE Extra-Mural Programme graduation will be held at the same auditorium on December 5.