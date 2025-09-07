President Ali receives international commendation on heels of second term

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has received wide commendation on his reelection to office from key diplomatic allies from across the world following Guyana’s recent general and regional elections.

Since the declarations were made by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in favour of the incumbent, many congratulatory messages were shared by the international community.

Most notable was Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, who expressed optimism in the future relations between the two states on the social platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Heartiest congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on the resounding success in General and Regional elections. I look forward to further strengthening India-Guyana partnership anchored in strong and historical people-to-people ties.@presidentaligy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025

On behalf of the United States of America, the US Embassy of Guyana also reaffirmed its commitment to the continued growth and development of Guyana.

Congratulations to President Ali on his re-election. The United States looks forward to continuing to work with the Government of Guyana to further strengthen the bilateral ties between our two countries. Our commitment to Guyana's continued growth and development remains strong… pic.twitter.com/XQrYvBZtKw — U.S. Embassy Guyana (@EmbassyGuyana) September 7, 2025

The Federative Republic of Brazil, Guyana’s immediate southwestern neighbour, through its President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commended the robust electoral process via a letter. He pointed out that the process indicates the maturity and strength of Guyana’s institutions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

“The broad and peaceful participation of the Guyanese people in the elections reflects the maturity and strength of your country’s institutions, as well as the consolidation of a plural and democratic society, with growing international relevance and promising economic prospects,” the Brazilian leader said.

Within the Caribbean region, several leaders from sister territories also applauded President Ali’s reelection.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who also won his reelection bid on September 3, reminded that “Jamaica values the strong and enduring partnership we share with Guyana, and I look forward to deepening our cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and the wider Caribbean.”

On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I extend warm congratulations to President-Elect of Guyana, Irfaan Ali.



Jamaica values the strong and enduring partnership we share with Guyana, and I look forward to deepening our cooperation for the progress and prosperity of… pic.twitter.com/wvqG58DUW5 — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) September 4, 2025

St Lucian Prime Minister, Phillip J. Pierre, said, “This victory reflects the trust and confidence of the people of Guyana in your leadership and vision. We look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship and partnership between Saint Lucia and Guyana, as together we continue to advance the cause of progress and prosperity within our region.”

Both the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader of Trinidad and Tobago saluted President Ali. Prime Minister Kamla Persaud-Bissessar said the twin islands will work closely with President Ali and his new government.

Opposition leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson pointed out that “His continued leadership is a victory not only for the people of Guyana, but also for the principles of democracy and justice throughout our region.”

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persaud-Bissessar (left), and Opposition Leader, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson (right)

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in her message, reiterated that “Barbados values our friendship with Guyana, and through CARICOM, I look forward to us working towards even stronger relations.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali was officially declared the winner of the 2025 General and Regional Elections late Saturday evening.

In a message to the nation shortly after, he said the formal results of the 2025 elections demonstrate that democracy has triumphed and “the will of the people is sovereign.”

On Sunday, September 7, President Ali was sworn in as the 9th Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana during a ceremony at State House in the country’s capital city.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali took the oath of office as the 9th Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on Sunday