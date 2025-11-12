President Ali sets 2030 deadline for gas monetisation, demands Stabroek partners deliver on Berbice transformation

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that Guyana must monetise its gas resources by 2030 and demands that the Stabroek Block, estimated at 17 trillion cubic feet (tcf), be part of a series of mega projects aimed at transforming the Berbice region into an innovation and industrial hub.

The head of state boldly reaffirmed his position while addressing a packed room of local and international investors, technical experts, and global industrial leaders at the inaugural Berbice Development Summit 2025.

The historic two-day event is being held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

It aims to examine transformative projects that can unleash Berbice’s potential as the logistical backbone for future industrialisation and energy distribution in Guyana and the wider region.

Speaking directly to coventurers of the Stabroek Block, the president declared, “I am not willing to push monetisation beyond 2030. Constitutionally, I have an election in 2031, and I can’t run again. I’m not leaving this decision for anyone after me. Any option that does not allow this country to monetise gas before 2030 will not have the type of support that I would like to give,” he underscored.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the opening of the Berbice Development Summit 2025

The president emphasised the need to create a platform for momentum and unity by partnering with the government and private sector investors, and communities to expand networks and establish the Berbice ecosystem.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s President, Alistair Routledge, making his presentation

President Ali emphasised that Berbice’s growth must be viewed as part of Guyana’s wider integration with Brazil and the rest of South America, particularly through major projects such as the deep-water port, which will enable faster trade and transportation.

He said that while Guyana is currently focused on developing its own gas potential, its infrastructure will also help neighbouring countries like Suriname shorten their time to monetisation and benefit from shared opportunities.

“This, for us, is a low hanging fruit and any development in Berbice must open up the opportunities,” the president noted.

To complement this massive development, the government has committed to investing in a new Berbice River Bridge, the Moleson Creek to New Amsterdam four-lane highway, two Hope-like canals and a Corentyne River Bridge linking Guyana and Suriname.

An artist’s impression of the new highway stretching from Moleson Creek to New Amsterdam

“This infrastructure plan that I’ve outlined here, we are pursuing to have it all completed within five years. And it will get done. There is no choice,” the president affirmed.

According to Dr Ali, the ideas from the Berbice Development Summit will feed directly into the Guyana Energy Conference in February, where final investment decisions are expected to be made.

President Ali thanked investors and partners for their support and confidence in Guyana’s growth trajectory.

He reiterated that the government’s focus is to ensure that gas development creates tangible opportunities for people, jobs, and strengthens Guyana’s position as a key player in the region.

Attending the ceremony were the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, and ExxonMobil Guyana’s President Alistair Routledge, among other officials.