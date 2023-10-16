President Ali to attend inaugural Canada-Caricom Summit in Ottawa

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali departed for Ottawa, Canada, this morning where he will join other CARICOM leaders for the first Canada-CARICOM Summit.

The Summit, which is being held under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future”, aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Canada and the Region.

His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali will join other regional leaders to advance shared priorities in several areas, including building inclusive and sustainable economies and increasing trade and investment. Leaders are also expected to discuss climate change and its impacts in the Caribbean.

His Excellency is joined by the Minister of Public Service, the Honourable Sonia Parag.

Prime Minister Trudeau will co-chair the Summit, which will run from October 17 to 19, 2023, alongside the current Chair of CARICOM, the Prime Minister of Dominica, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit.

