President Ali unveils several housing initiatives for Plastic City residents

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined a comprehensive housing plan to improve the living conditions of some residents of Plastic City at Vreed-en-Hoop in Region Three.

During a community engagement at Crane along the West Coast of Demerara, President Ali noted that the occupational survey, which was completed at Plastic City, revealed that 40 per cent of the area can undergo regularisation.

The process of regularising an area ensures that residents have access to basic amenities and legal ownership of the land.

However, the president noted that the remaining 60 per cent of residents are currently inhabiting areas that pose a threat to their health and safety.

“If that 60 per cent of you are ready, we are going to ensure that those…who need allocation will get that allocation in Wales,” the president stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents and farmers at a community engagement in Region Three

Elaborating further on the government’s plan, President Ali said the local banks are prepared to work along with the prospective homeowners to obtain low-interest loans.

Financial assistance through the steel and cement subsidy programme will also be provided to them to assist with construction.

“We are going to find other ways in which we can help you to own your own home. We want your children to have the asset value,” he emphasised. “We are going to send a team to work with you to ensure that we move this process forward.”

The president mentioned that several residents from the area would have already beneffited from the distribution of house lots.

Some 59 lots at Plantation Best Reserve in Region Three have also been earmarked for regularisation.

Several areas in Region Three have already been regularised. They include 44 lots in Greenwich Park, 17 in De Kinderen, 48 in Tuschen Railway, 82 in Uitvlugt/Stewartville, 64 in Vergenogen Railway, 86 in Vergenogen South Acme, and 46 in Good Hope Railway.

Crane has benefitted from road works totalling almost $350 million within the last two years, providing improved accessibility to residents.

With the recent awarding of additional road contracts, the community will benefit from an additional $182 million in road works.

“By the end of this year, every single one of your roads will be completed,” President Ali pledged.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will return to the area to deploy several small machines to address drainage issues.