President Ali unveils transformative developments at Essequibo Agro and Trade Expo 2023, focusing on livelihood impact and regional growth

At the launch of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual Agro and Trade Expo 2023, Friday evening, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled several transformational developments through public-private partnerships set to benefit the Essequibo, Region Two, emphasising the impact on livelihoods.

The construction of call centres valued some $2 billion, is expected to bring employment opportunities for over 400 Essequibians by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“That is delivery, that is not talk. That is delivery on promise. That is delivery on commitment but much more than this, we are opening tens of thousands of new acres of land plus there are two projects we are going to launch in Essequibo,” he stated.

President Ali revealed plans for the expansion of the Agriculture Innovative and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) in the region, with 100 young people operating a world-class hydroponic facility—an investment totalling over $200 million.

Another project involves establishing a world-class glamping facility through a public-private partnership, with 50 per cent ownership by women and youths. This initiative aims to advance the wellness tourism sector in Guyana.

President Ali highlighted the rise of Essequibo’s tourism industry, with the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium in Anna Regina.

A section of patrons who attended the exposition held at the Anna Regina Multilateral School

Discussions with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the West Indies Cricket Board for hosting tournaments in Essequibo further underline the government’s commitment to linking investment with opportunity.

“That is the link between investment and the opportunity. That is the link between vision and mission,” he said.

Encouraging business owners and potential investors, the President urged more investments in the hospitality sector in Region Two, aligning with the government’s vision of building a strong and resilient Guyana.

The Agro and Trade Expo 2023, serving as a platform for engagement and information exchange, offers businesses and investors opportunities to explore the potential in Essequibo County.

