President Ali urges Guyanese to pursue inner peace, honour parents in Eid message

As the sun began to rise on Saturday morning, hundreds of Guyanese Muslims gathered at the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) on Woolford Avenue in Georgetown to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Among those in attendance was President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who joined worshippers for the Eid prayer and delivered a message focused on inner peace, unity and compassion.

Addressing the congregation, the president reflected on the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and encouraged Muslims to carry those values into their daily lives.

“Today, as we gather here in Guyana to celebrate Eid, we do so under circumstances in a world where peace is elusive,” President Ali said, noting that societies which enjoy peace must never take it for granted. President Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address to the gathering at the Muslim Youth Organisation

He urged worshippers to remember the spiritual discipline cultivated during Ramadan (patience, humility, charity and mindfulness) and apply those lessons beyond the holy month.

“Ramadan was that period that allowed us to demonstrate and prove to ourselves that we are capable of executing these responsibilities…that we are capable of sharing love, that we are capable of being charitable, and that we are capable of honouring our parents and elders,” he said.

The president also spoke about the concept of inner peace in Islam, explaining that it begins with remembrance of God.

The gathering at the Muslim Youth Organisation

Quoting the Quran, he reminded the gathering that “in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest,” noting that prayer and faith strengthen the direct connection between believers and their Creator.

He outlined several principles for achieving inner peace, including contentment with God’s decree, patience during hardship, gratitude during times of blessing, and purifying the heart from jealousy, greed, and hatred.

“When we achieve inner peace, we are able to spread peace with those around us. We are able to lift others up, spread joy and teach patience in our own lives,” President Ali said.

The head of state also used the occasion to emphasise the importance of family bonds by urging citizens to honour their parents and maintain unity among relatives.

“Too many of our families are broken by siblings fighting against each other,” he said. “Let this Eid be the one in which you bury your pride…pick up the phone and call your sibling and simply say Eid Mubarak.”

He reminded the gathering that caring for parents and elders is a central teaching in Islam and one of the highest forms of service.

Following the prayers at the MYO grounds, President Ali continued his annual Eid observances by travelling to his childhood home in Leguan and later to his residence in Leonora, where he hosted his traditional Eid breakfast.

President Irfaan Ali visiting a nearby home for Eid celebrations

Food and refreshments were shared freely with visitors, reflecting the spirit of generosity that defines the celebration.

Open buffet with a wide variety of options at the head of state’s home for Eid celebrations

The president also visited several families throughout the day, extending Eid greetings and joining them in their celebrations.