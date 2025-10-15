President Ali urges new officers to serve with integrity, discipline, compassion 

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has urged the newest graduates of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Standard Officer Course (SOC) No. 56 to uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and compassion as they assume their new roles in service to Guyana and the wider region.

Thirty-one students have completed the SOC 56. Among them are six Ensigns from the Guyana Police Force, four from the Belize Defence Force, and the remainder will serve with the GDF.

President Ali delivering the feature address at Base Camp Ayanganna

Addressing the graduates, their instructors, friends and families and many others attending the SOC No. 56 Commissioning Parade at Base Camp Ayanganna, President Ali reminded the officers that their commission represents a lifetime of duty and leadership.

“You must lead with fairness and compassion. You must ensure the well-being of your soldiers and foster a culture of accountability, resilience, and service,” the Commander-in-Chief told the new officers.

He charged the officers to defend Guyana’s sovereignty with vigilance and integrity, noting that true strength lies not in force alone, but in character, courage, and ethical leadership.

Graduates of SOC No. 56

“May your uniforms always be clean, not only in cloth, but in conscience,” the President urged, as he called on them to serve with honour and humility.

“May your service be distinguished, your leadership exemplary, and your commitment unshakable.”

Officer being formally adorned with his new badge of rank by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Commissioning Parade

This year’s graduates form the sixth batch of officers to complete the restructured Standard Officers’ Course, which now spans 24 months and culminates with the award of an Associate Degree in General Studies from the University of Guyana.

The restructuring of the SOC, which began in 2017 with Course #50, was implemented to produce more well-rounded and academically equipped officers capable of advancing Guyana’s “Total National Defence” policy.

This approach integrates all instruments of national power to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and security.

Since its inception, the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School (CUPOCS) has played a central role in developing Guyana’s military leadership. Established in 1969, it was the first officer cadet school in the English-speaking Caribbean and has since trained and commissioned over 633 officers for Guyana and other CARICOM member states.

President Ali congratulated the officers on achieving this milestone and commended their instructors and families for the vital role they have played in the journey.

Special awardees:

SWORD OF HONOUR

999721 ENS Roger Westmoreland – GPF

CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF PRIZE

999715 ENS Hosea Harmon – GDF

BEST INTERNATIONAL STUDENT PRIZE

999761 ENS Claudio Bolon – BDF

COLONEL ADMINISTRATION & QUARTERING PRIZE

999717 ENS Lloyd Calder – GPF

INSPECTOR GENERAL PRIZE

999735 ENS Wonetta Semple – GDF

COMMANDANT GUYANA NATIONAL RESERVE PRIZE

999761 ENS Claudio Bolon – BDF

COMMANDING OFFICER 1st INFANTRY BATTALION PRIZE

999756 ENS Paul Thompson – GDF