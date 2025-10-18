President alone holds authority to summon Parliament – AG

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, says authority to dissolve and summon Parliament rests solely with the President.

Minister Nandlall was at the time addressing the concerns, issues and misinformation circulating in the public domain regarding the summoning of Parliament.

Speaking on his weekly “issues in the news”, the AG clarified that the Constitution is explicit.

AG and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C.

“I see all manner of views being expressed. The power to dissolve Parliament and the power to summon Parliament after the dissolution are powers that are vested exclusively in the president by the constitution,” Minister Nandlall affirmed.

He explained that the legal instrument used to dissolve and summon Parliament is known as a proclamation, issued under the hand of the President.

The 12th Parliament was officially dissolved on July 4, 2025.

Additionally, the Regional Democratic Councils across the country, were similarly dissolved by a proclamation on the said date.

Article 69 of the Constitution which speaks to the summoning of Parliament, is interpreted that each session of Parliament, shall be held at such place within Guyana and shall begin at such time, not being later than six months from the end of the proceeding sessions, if Parliament has been prorogued or four months from the end of that session if Parliament has been dissolved as the president shall appoint by proclamation.”

Minister Nandlall emphasised that the 12th Parliament was not prorogued, therefore the question of prorogation does not arise.

“The 12th Parliament was dissolved by HE the President on the fourth day of July 2025, and the constitution says that it must be summoned four months from the end of that session, if Parliament has been dissolved,” the AG underscored.

He further explained that this four-month period extends to early November 2025, specifically around November 3.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has also addressed the matter, reassuring that Parliament will be summoned within the constitutionally prescribed timeframe, in accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution.