Presidential Youth Advisory Council to be set up this year

―$60M budgeted for secretariat

The PPP/C Administration has made good on its campaign promise to meaningfully include the voices of youth in matters of governance with $60 million earmarked in Budget 2021 for the Presidential Youth Advisory Council.

This was conveyed in the National Assembly’s Committee Supply following a question from the Opposition’s Chief Whip on the purpose of funding the youth body.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira responded that the youth body was included in the budget in keeping with a commitment from President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“This is in the process of being set up this year with the secretariat and representatives from each of the ten regions,” Minister Teixeira stated.

The Minister explained that the allotted sum will facilitate the hiring of a youth empowerment coordinator along with the regional representatives.

It was clarified that the youth body is not a non-governmental organisation, but one that will fall under the President. This is to directly engage young people on issues surrounding jobs, housing, education, among other matters.

During the 2020 emergency budget presentation, Minister of Public Works Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill said the council would be formed to establish constant dialogue with youth on policy-making.

Minister Edghill had said such a youth body is necessary since the former administration had excluded the views of the nation’s youth from the governance structure at the Cabinet, Parliamentary and Local Government levels.

At the passage of that budget, $25 million was approved to begin the groundwork to establish the council.

Page 43 of the PPP/C’s manifesto outlines some of Administration’s plans to increase opportunities for youth, sports and cultural activities over the next five years.