President’s outreach to Region Six already benefitting hundreds

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s move to relocate his entire office to the East Berbice- Corentyne Region (Region Six) for two days is already seeing results and bringing tears to the eyes of many.

Agatha Ramjohn, who resides along the Corentyne Coast is among the scores of residents who voiced their concerns to President Ali and received assistance on the spot.

The Guyanese leader gave Ramjohn her official land title on Thursday, at State House, New Amsterdam.

The 73-year-old woman said for three years she was waiting for her land title, and even though she spoke to local housing officials in past times, the matter was never resolved.

“This is like a blessing and a miracle; this is the best thing that has ever happen in the recent times. This is fantastic, the president has been doing an excellent job. The man of action gets it done, he told me the title will come before 12 o’clock and it was here” an elated Ramjohn stated.

Another resident, James Davis of Canefield Settlement, East Canje, will receive one-year free medical supplies, after his brief interaction with the head of state.

“I would use Timolol eye drops which I am having a problem to collect and I also use Doxazosin which is one $100 a day, and every day I have to drink. I met the president and told him my problem, and he told the doctors to carry a year supply to my home today,” an elated David related.

The elderly man is even thankful for the president’s promise to send a representative to assess his home in hopes of repairs soon.

According to him, the previous APNU+AFC Government used to speak about helping Guyanese, but that was far from the fact since he never felt the love.

“They never did nothing for me as an African man but now they are talking about African people when they get kick out of office. The president came, I met him and interacted with him and everything that I asked him for he give me as an African man,” he lamented.

Another resident, Ava Smith of Ulverston Village said for some time now she complained about a dilapidated street and bridge in her community.

And although she sought the attention of several regional representatives in times past, those attempts proved futile.

“They took my matter in hand and promised it is going to be resolved. He said the person will come next week,” Smith noted.

The woman said despite many would try to talk negative about the PPP/C Administration, its ‘One Guyana’ mantra is evident across every community in Guyana.

Mother of three, Nafeeza Kumar is happy that soon she will move from her rented apartment into her own home. For long, Kumar has faced challenges with acquiring her land title, but her housing issues were addressed today. Earlier, President Ali said the rationale behind moving his entire office to the region is to ensure residents there get his full attention. In that way their concerns can be comprehensively addressed in a timely matter.

