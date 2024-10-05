President’s Youth Advisory Council launches healthy lifestyle campaign

Youths from Better Hope and surrounding communities on the East Coast Demerara, participated in a Healthy Living and Lifestyle Choices Campaign launched by the President’s Youth Advisory Council (PYAC) on Saturday.

The event, held at the Better Hope Community Ground, is aspiring to promote healthier dietary and lifestyle practices to combat diabetes and other health issues among Guyanese.

Member of the PYAC’s Primary Health Care Sub-division, Lee Fung-A-Fat, spelled out the campaign’s focus on encouraging communities to adopt healthier lifestyles.

“One of the best things we can do to combat diabetes is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, understand our sugar levels, and communicate these practices to both younger and older generations,” he said.

The initiative marks the start of a broader government effort to enhance health education nationwide, with future events planned to address various health issues.

The campaign includes educational discussions on healthy eating habits, the importance of monitoring sugar intake, and guidance on developing a balanced dietary plan.

In a creative twist, Fung-A-Fat incorporated dance into the campaign to engage young people in physical activity. By using Soca music and simple dance routines, the initiative aims to make exercise fun and accessible, encouraging a more active lifestyle.

Other members of the PYAC shared insights on a maintaining a nutritious died, explaining the various food groups and dietary choices that can promote better health.

The initiative is currently being rolled out in Region Four but plans are underway to expand the campaign to Region Five and other areas.

“We are starting with diabetes this month because it’s a significant health issue in Guyana, and we want to target it to reduce the number (of people diagnosed with the disease),” Fung-A-Fat said.

He added that future sessions will also address cardiac health and the importance of maintaining a healthy heart.

The council is encouraging both children and adults to participate in the activities and adopt healthier habits to improve their overall well-being.

The PYAC is made up of young people from diverse backgrounds across Guyana. They play a crucial role in shaping government programmes and policies. Each member brings a fresh perspective to national development, contributing to efforts aimed at raising standards of government services and giving a voice to the marginalised in society.

