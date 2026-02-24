Press Release: ExxonMobil announces US$100m STEM initiative

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Mrs Arya Ali hosted a dinner for Executives from ExxonMobil’s Board of Directors at State House on Monday night.

The ExxonMobil team was led by the Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Darren Woods.

During brief remarks, Mr Woods announced an ExxonMobil-Guyana STEM initiative that represents an investment of US$100M to strengthen education in science, technology and mathematics across Guyana. The initiative also includes the creation of a nationwide network of STEM centres, with the first to be established at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

President Ali lauded the initiative and said it demonstrates the strength and trust of the relationship that the company and Guyana are building.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, several Cabinet Ministers and Government officials also attended the dinner.