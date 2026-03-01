Press Release: Government of Guyana Statement on peace and stability in the Middle East

The Government of Guyana reiterates the need for the sustained pursuit of lasting peace and stability for the Middle East.

The unprovoked attack by Iran on the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait is unjustified and in breach of international law.

The Government of Guyana condemns the attacks on these Sovereign States and call upon all parties to de-escalate in the interest of peace and stability in the region.

Guyana expresses full solidarity with the Government and People of the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait, and condemn all actions by Iran in attacking these countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation

February 28, 2026