Press Release: Government taking action on solid waste management; 10 garbage compactor trucks en route to Region Two

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development continues to intensify efforts to strengthen solid waste management across Guyana, with 10 garbage collection trucks currently en route to Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam).

The move forms part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to improve sanitation services and support local authorities in maintaining cleaner, healthier communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Honourable Priya Manickchand, had previously committed that the Government of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali would ensure that every Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and Municipality is equipped with at least one garbage compactor truck. This commitment is now steadily being fulfilled, as the administration moves to provide the resources necessary for NDCs to effectively manage solid waste collection and disposal within their communities.

The Government has placed renewed emphasis on solid waste management, recognizing the concerns raised by citizens across the country regarding inconsistent garbage collection and the impact of improper waste disposal on public health and the environment. By strengthening the capacity of local authorities with modern equipment, the Ministry is working to ensure more reliable garbage collection schedules while reducing illegal dumping and environmental degradation.

Some of the ten garbage collection trucks currently en route to Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam)

Up to September last year, only one NDC nationwide had a functioning garbage truck, while four others had trucks that were non-functioning. Recently, two compactor trucks were given to Region 1, their first ever such facility, and one to Region 5. Today, 10 trucks are being sent to Essequibo to one Municipality and the 5 NDCs that are on the coast. With approximately 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils across Guyana, the Government is working to ensure that by mid-2026, each NDC will be equipped with the tools needed to carry out efficient waste management operations.

Minister Manickchand stressed on the importance of care and proper maintenance of all resources provided by Government and indicated that at the beginning of the program management of maintenance schedules and other necessary matters will be centrally assisted until this becomes habit in the local bodies.

These interventions are part of a broader national effort to restore Guyana’s communities to a standard of cleanliness and environmental responsibility. The Government remains committed not only to providing the necessary infrastructure but also to encouraging a cultural shift among citizens toward responsible waste disposal practices. Through improved systems and greater public cooperation, the administration aims to build a garbage-free, environmentally friendly society and return communities, with emphasis on Georgetown, to the level of pride and cleanliness for which they were once known.