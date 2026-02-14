Press Release: Gov’t, UN Agencies strengthen Seafood value chain

The fisheries industry continues to benefit from substantial support from the government and other external stakeholders. The newest form of sustainable support came in the form of a training and workshop for fisheries groups.

The workshop, held on Monday at the Pegasus Hotel, was hosted by the International Labour Organization (ILO); in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning (MOLMP), Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Trade Centre (ITC).

It sought to bring together fisherfolk under the theme: ‘Strengthening Guyana’s Agribusiness: From Fisheries Cooperatives to Seafood Markets.’

This workshop intended to promote more business-oriented solutions for fisherfolk, thus strengthening the linkages in Guyana’s seafood chain.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith in his feature address praised the stakeholders for conceptualising an event of great impact to fisherfolk.

“The forum is timely as it ensures that Guyana’s fisherfolk are fully part of the country’s ongoing development and transformation,” he said.

He also explained that it was important for government to support this initiative as it promotes inclusive growth, ensures fisherfolk benefit from national transformation and fosters Public-private-international collaboration.

“The government supports these partnerships between international organisations, cooperatives, and the private sector to build more resilient agricultural and fisheries systems that can drive inclusive economic growth in Guyana and across the Caribbean.”

Chief Fisheries Officer Denzel Roberts, who also spoke at the workshop highlighted that Government has given support to fisherfolk. He further stated that the workshop creates linkages with financial institutions and it supports access to new markets.

The workshop also saw participation from the private sector and various banking agencies.

International partnership, especially from the European Union, with the ministries was implemented as this workshop forms Part of FISH4ACP initiative which aims to make fisheries and aquaculture value chains more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

This workshop forms part of a larger, more long term vision that would seek to strengthen the seafood value chain by increasing the incomes of those that would benefit; attracting more investment opportunities, and boosting the sector’s contribution to the general economy. It also supports job creation, economic diversification, and food system resilience.



