Press Release: Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning facilitates signing of Collective Labour Agreement between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council and the Guyana Labour Union

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning has successfully facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), constituting a Collective Labour Agreement, between the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown (M&CC) and the Guyana Labour Union (GLU). This development represents a major step forward in strengthening labour relations and improving the welfare of municipal workers.

The signing follows years of unsuccessful negotiations, which prompted the Ministry to begin a formal conciliation process. During that engagement, it became clear that there were gaps between the positions advanced by the Council and the Union. As a result, the parties returned to bilateral dialogue, and within one week, an agreement was reached to the benefit of workers. This outcome underscores the importance of constructive social dialogue, a principle the Ministry continues to promote across all sectors.

The Agreement covers the period January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2027 and outlines improved wages, salaries, and conditions of employment for fixed and unfixed workers of the Council. Key provisions include ensuring minimum wage levels are no less than those paid within the wider public sector for comparable work, and allowing the Union to negotiate appropriate rates for its members based on job requirements. The MOA also formalises a standard forty-hour work week and clearly defined working hours for municipal staff, including pump operations, sluice attendants, and security personnel.

The signing was conducted by the Mayor and the Town Clerk on behalf of the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown, and by the General Secretary of the Guyana Labour Union, Mr. Carvil Duncan, along with the Union’s Branch Chairman. The Ministry was represented by Mr Basdeo, who oversaw the process and signed on behalf of the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning.

This Agreement aligns with the Government of Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme (2025–2030) and reflects national priorities outlined in Budget 2026, which emphasise stronger labour administration, improved working conditions, expanded employment opportunities, and enhanced support for collective bargaining.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to fostering fair, transparent, and mutually respectful labour-management relations. It remains dedicated to promoting agreements that protect workers’ rights while supporting effective and sustainable operations within organisations. The Ministry will continue to provide guidance to both parties in the interpretation and implementation of the Agreement and stands ready to support all stakeholders in maintaining a stable and productive industrial climate.