Press Release: MNR intensifies crackdown on illegal mining in North West District

The Ministry of Natural Resources wishes to advise that, as part of its ongoing and intensified efforts to dismantle illegal mining operations across Guyana, more than

50 pieces of mining equipment and related materials were seized recently from unlicensed operations in the North West District. The seizures were made during compliance and enforcement exercises carried out in conjunction with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) at several locations within the Eclipse Falls–North West area.

Among the items seized were mining engines, generators, water pumps, hoses, and gold detection equipment, all of which were being used in contravention of the country’s Mining laws and regulations. The equipment has since been detained and lodged at the Mines Station pending further action.

The ministry reiterates that illegal and unregulated mining poses serious environmental, economic, and safety risks, and will not be tolerated. These enforcement exercises form part of a broader, sustained strategy to ensure compliance with the Mining Act and to protect Guyana’s natural resources for present and future generations. Such operations will continue nationwide, and all findings and breaches identified during enforcement activities will be made known to the public, in keeping with the Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The Ministry of Natural Resources once again urges all miners and operators to ensure that their activities are fully licensed and compliant with the nation’s regulations.