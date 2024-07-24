PRESS RELEASE – WITHDRAWAL FROM THE NATURAL RESOURCE FUND

Pursuant to the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act 2021, as amended by the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act 2024, Parliamentary approval has been granted for US$1,586,150,331 (equivalent to G$329,885,563,088) to be withdrawn from the NRF in 2024.

In accordance with this approval, the Government of Guyana has made its third transfer for 2024, totalling US$300 million (equivalent to G$62.394 billion) from the NRF on July 22, 2024, to the Consolidated Fund. This transfer brings the accumulated withdrawals to date in 2024 to US$850 million (equivalent to G$176.782 billion) within the total of US$1.586 billion (equivalent to G$329.9 billion) approved to be withdrawn in 2024.

Ministry of Finance

Dated July 24, 2024

