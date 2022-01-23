Prime Minister and team visit Kurutuku Village, Region 7 to address concerns of residents
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips today joined other Government officials, including Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, the Honourable Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Vickram Bharrat and National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia for a one-day visit to the village of Kurutuku in Region Seven.
The high-level team addressed several concerns and discussed areas that can benefit the people of the Hinterland. They also made a commitment to support training initiatives for women and youths from the community.
Additionally, commitments were made to furnish the school, enhance the school-feeding programme and address birth certificate issues.
The residents also raised security concerns, transportation issues for students and health services and requested that an airstrip be re-established in the community with the hope of complementing river transportation, supporting mining operations and medical actions.
Further consultations on the issues were promised.
