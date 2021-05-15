Prime Minister distributes 150 hampers to residents of Grove

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, this afternoon, distributed 150 hampers to residents of Grove, while he also encouraged them to take their COVID-19 vaccines and to continue observing the protective measures in place to safeguard Guyanese from the virus.

During his visit, the senior Government official also conducted a walkthrough of the community, to meet with residents and to listen to their concerns.

The Prime Minister, who had indicated that he took his position to serve all of Guyana, has been active in community development.

Over the last several weeks he has visited several communities and plans to visit as many as he can, from all 10 administrative regions, as part of an inclusive approach to governance.

His visit to Grove is part of that commitment.

Prior to this visit, the Prime Minister conducted a similar outreach in Albouystown and Kingston in Georgetown, where he distributed 1500 hampers to residents there.

He also visited several communities across Barima – Waini (Region One) during a two-day outreach. Additionally, he journeyed to Capoey Village, Pomeroon – Supenaam (Region Two), where he commissioned a community bakery and interacted with residents.

Today, he was accompanied by his Demerara – Mahaica (Region Four), Representative, Bishop Patrick Findlay and Chairperson of the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Indranie Ramnarine.