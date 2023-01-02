Prime Minister Gonsalves in Guyana for four-day Official Visit

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves has arrived in Guyana for a four-day Official Visit.

Dr Gonsalves and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali returned on the same flight from Brazil, Monday afternoon at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

The two world leaders were in Brasilia for Sunday’s inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

They were received by senior Government officials, including Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper, among others.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is expected to meet with President Ali and several Government Ministers to discuss a number of areas of cooperation.

Prime Minister Gonsalves visited Guyana last year for the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.

