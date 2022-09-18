Prime Minister Phillips appeals for clean Mandela-Eccles Highway

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Sunday called on Guyanese, especially those traversing the Mandela to Eccles Four-Lane Highway, to refrain from littering the thoroughfare.

The prime minister, who is also performing the duties of president, led a clean-up campaign along the highway, early Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, leading the clean-up campaign across Georgetown

He was aghast by the condition of the highway, which was commissioned just a few months ago. He shared candidly with DPI, the seriousness of littering along the freeway.

“What we are seeing is that there is a lot of litter on this roadway, this should not happen, it means that people are deliberately throwing their garbage out of their windows as they drive along this highway or they are putting their garbage in bags and depositing it along this roadway.”

The prime minister emphasised the importance of keeping the environment clean, noting that it could be dangerous for other road users.

Volunteers at the clean-up campaign

“This is a good example as to the importance of people you know, keeping their environment clean – right, so we want to take this opportunity as we clean up this highway, to impress upon the users of the roadway, to keep your garbage in your vehicle and deposit it at home in your garbage bins, as against throwing it on the highway, because at some stage it will become hazardous to other drivers on this roadway if the highway is littered with garbage”

Members of the Joint Forces at the clean-up campaign

The clean-up campaign is a sustained effort of the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration’s commitment to ensure the cleanliness of public spaces countrywide.

The government believes that the clean environment will complement the rapid developmental transformation already taking place.

